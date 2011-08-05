J&J Faces Retrial After $151M Hip Implant Loss Reversed
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Try our Advanced Search for more refined results
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Texas Northern
Personal Inj. Prod. Liability
August 5, 2011
Texas Northern
Personal Inj. Prod. Liability
October 19, 2011
Texas Northern
365(Personal Inj. Prod. Liability)
May 30, 2012
Texas Northern
365(Personal Inj. Prod. Liability)
March 13, 2013
Texas Northern
365(Personal Inj. Prod. Liability)
June 3, 2014