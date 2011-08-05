Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

J&J Faces Retrial After $151M Hip Implant Loss Reversed

By Todd Hutchinson

Law360 (January 14, 2019, 8:11 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson will face off this week in Texas federal court against five plaintiffs who claimed they received defective hip implants and whose $151 million award in the first trial...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Texas Northern

Nature of Suit

Personal Inj. Prod. Liability

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

August 5, 2011

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Texas Northern

Nature of Suit

Personal Inj. Prod. Liability

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

October 19, 2011

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Texas Northern

Nature of Suit

365(Personal Inj. Prod. Liability)

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

May 30, 2012

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Texas Northern

Nature of Suit

365(Personal Inj. Prod. Liability)

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

March 13, 2013

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Texas Northern

Nature of Suit

365(Personal Inj. Prod. Liability)

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

June 3, 2014

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular