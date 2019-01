9th Circ. Upholds Ax Of Afghan Subcontractor's $1.1M Award

Law360 (January 28, 2019, 10:39 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Monday affirmed a lower court’s order that vacated a $1.07 million arbitration award issued to an Afghan subcontractor following a dispute over payment allegedly owed under...

To view the full article, register now.