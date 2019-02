Lieff Cabraser, Others Collect $66M In Fiat Emissions MDL

Law360 (February 7, 2019, 5:41 PM EST) -- Plaintiffs firms including Lieff Cabraser, Hagens Berman and Motley Rice will share up to $66 million in fees paid by Fiat Chrysler and auto parts supplier Bosch in a sprawling multidistrict litigation...

To view the full article, register now.