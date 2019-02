T-Mobile Worker Accuses Fidelity Of 401(k) Kickback Scheme

Law360 (February 22, 2019, 7:34 PM EST) -- A T-Mobile USA Inc. employee enrolled in the company’s Fidelity-managed 401(k) plan has accused the financial services company of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by making mutual funds pay...

To view the full article, register now.