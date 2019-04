Craig Carton Gets 3.5 Years From Judge And Former Listener

Law360, New York (April 5, 2019, 1:59 PM EDT) -- Former WFAN sports talk radio host Craig Carton was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison Friday for defrauding investors in his purported ticket business venture by Manhattan U.S. District Judge Colleen...

To view the full article, register now.