Latham & Watkins Steers Game Developer's $100M IPO

Law360 (April 5, 2019, 2:59 PM EDT) -- SciPlay, a subsidiary of Scientific Games that develops and publishes casino-style games, said Friday it is planning a $100 million initial public offering led by Latham & Watkins LLP.



SciPlay Corp....

To view the full article, register now.