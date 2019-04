Former Wynn Resorts GC Moves To Toss $1B RICO Suit

Law360 (April 22, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The former general counsel for Wynn Resorts urged a Massachusetts federal court on Monday to toss a Boston racetrack's $1 billion suit accusing Wynn and others of conspiring to cheat it...

