Painters Want Fraud Suit Over Public Works Projects Tossed

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT) -- A commercial painting company told a New York federal court Wednesday that it never claimed to be a disadvantaged business enterprise and should be freed from a suit alleging it and two other contractors duped the government out of millions of dollars for public works contracts. Scarsdale, New York-based Spectrum Painting Corp. argued in a brief in support of its motion to dismiss that it never filed anything with the New York City Department of Transportation or Metropolitan Transportation Authority related to its work supervising steel painting on the Brooklyn Bridge and Queens Plaza projects. The painter also told the court...

