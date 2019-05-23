Universal Orlando Visitor Hits Park With Ill. Biometric Suit

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Universal Orlando Resort violated Illinois law when it required residents of the state to scan their fingerprints to enter the theme park, a park visitor claimed in a proposed class action filed Thursday in Cook County Circuit Court. Jack Yozze, an Illinois resident, didn't know Universal Orlando would expect him to provide his biometric information as a condition of entry into the Florida theme park when he purchased an admission ticket, he said in the complaint. When he realized it was a requirement — after receiving a nonrefundable ticket upon arrival — he wasn't given any alternative options for getting into...

