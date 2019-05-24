Pipeline Permit Denial Puts NY In Uncharted Legal Waters

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 2:18 PM EDT) -- New York state's demand that a Williams Cos. unit evaluate and mitigate climate change impacts in order to secure a water quality permit for a $926 million gas pipeline could test the boundaries of states' authority under the Clean Water Act and inflame tensions with a Trump administration bent on curbing it. The state Department of Environmental Conservation's sent a letter May 15 explaining its denial of a CWA Section 401 water quality permit for the Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC project. Buried toward the end of the document are two key sentences that say the project would result in greenhouse gas...

