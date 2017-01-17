Samsung Can't Keep $100M Deal With Qualcomm A Secret

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The $100 million Qualcomm paid to keep Samsung quiet about the chipmaker’s antitrust violations was rightfully disclosed and should not be confidential, a California federal judge ruled in denying Samsung’s bid to reseal settlement details after they were disclosed May 22 in an antitrust case. “Courts have refused to seal wrongdoing because the wrongdoing itself is a matter of public concern,” U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh told the tech giant. The details surrounding the deal were disclosed in Judge Koh’s decision in the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust case against Qualcomm, in which she found Qualcomm broke antitrust laws by using its monopoly over premium modem...

