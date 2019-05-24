History Gives No Clues To Trump-Huawei Endgame

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump’s recent blacklisting of Huawei marked the second time in just over three years that the U.S. moved to block a Chinese telecom giant from the domestic supply chain. But unlike before, the path to a resolution of this high-stakes trade dispute is not immediately clear. In March 2016, the U.S. Department of Commerce placed ZTE Corp. on its so-called Entity List, barring U.S. exporters from selling to the company after it was found to be violating sanctions on Iran. Running point on that move was Kevin Wolf, then the head of the agency’s Bureau of Industry and Security...

