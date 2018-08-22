9th Circ. Questions DLA, Munger Attys' Candor In BNSF Brief

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel has asked BNSF Railway Co. and its attorneys at DLA Piper and Munger Tolles & Olson LLP to explain seemingly misleading passages in their brief appealing a lower court holding in favor of the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community in a dispute over the shipping of crude oil across reservation land. In an order Wednesday, the panel identified eight passages in BNSF's appellate brief that seemingly twisted the words of the easement agreement with the tribe, the case law cited in the brief and other documents. The panel gave the company four weeks to explain how the brief...

