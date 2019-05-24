Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Seeger Stands Alone: 5 Firms Tossed From NFL Settlement

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- In a move that came as a surprise and left many attorneys furious, the federal judge overseeing the NFL’s landmark concussion settlement terminated all of the deal’s leading lawyers except Chris Seeger on Friday, heightening long-simmering tensions between Seeger and his fellow attorneys and plunging the contentious case into uncharted waters.

Attorney Christopher A. Seeger of Seeger Weiss LLP in file photo. (AP) U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody’s two-page order gave little indication of the impact the ruling is likely to have on the settlement, which was rocked in recent weeks by her decision to approve a set of new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular