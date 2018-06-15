Actresses Say They're Not In Any Weinstein Sex Abuse Deal

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Actresses Ashley Judd and Wedil David on Friday debunked reports of a global settlement between disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein and those who claim he sexually harassed them, saying they are not parties to any deal. Both celebrities, who are among dozens of accusers in a cloud of civil and criminal suits alleging sexual misconduct by the "Pulp Fiction" producer and once Hollywood power broker, said any potential deal would not include them, despite several media reports that presaged a tentative settlement that could end a significant number of the cases. Judd took to Twitter to make clear she isn't settling her...

