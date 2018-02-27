Players Seek Sanctions In Volleyball Coach Sex-Abuse Case

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A class of parents and athletes suing well-known youth volleyball coach Rick Butler for allegedly sexually abusing his players has asked an Illinois federal court to sanction his attorneys, claiming they turned a blind eye while Butler and his wife spread misinformation to damage the suit. In a motion filed Friday, lead plaintiff Laura Mullen said that within minutes of notice emails going out in March to the roughly 1,400 members of the certified class, Rick and his wife, Cheryl, began emailing those class members and encouraging them to opt out of the suit. Nearly 25% of them did ultimately opt...

