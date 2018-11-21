7th Circ. Questions If Southwest CBA Bars Privacy Claim

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit judge questioned whether a Southwest Airlines Co. collective bargaining agreement could be interpreted to cover workers’ biometric privacy claims even though the privacy requirements hadn’t yet been enacted when the CBA was signed. During oral arguments, U.S. Circuit Judge Diane Wood said the union representing its workers may have consented in 2005 to the use of a biometric time clock to track employees’ attendance. But “unless it has a much better crystal ball than I own,” the parties’ CBA couldn’t possibly have covered written notice requirements that got included in the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act enacted three...

