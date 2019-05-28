NextDecade Signs $9.6B LNG Project Deal With Bechtel Unit

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT) -- NextDecade Corp. on Tuesday said it reached a pair of engineering, procurement and construction contracts, worth roughly $9.6 billion combined, with Bechtel Corp.'s oil, gas and chemicals business for NextDecade's liquefied natural gas project in Brownsville, Texas. Houston-based NextDecade said in a statement that the contracts cover the first phase of its Rio Grande LNG project. The project is made up of three liquefaction facilities, two storage tanks and two marine berths, the company said. NextDecade also noted that each liquefaction facility is expected to have a yearly LNG capacity of up to 5.87 million tons, an amount that could create...

