Time Settles Embedded Tweet Copyright Infringement Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Time has settled a suit in New York federal court alleging it infringed a photographer’s copyright by embedding a tweet with his photograph of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in its online stories. An attorney for photographer Justin Goldman told Law360 that Time was the latest company to settle the allegations. Goldman has also moved to drop his claims against the remaining defendants, Yahoo Inc., now known as Oath Holdings Inc., and Heavy Inc. Kenneth P. Norwick of Norwick & Schad said he could not disclose the settlement amount on Tuesday. Goldman sued Time and eight other media companies in...

