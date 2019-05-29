JV Led By AECOM Gets $107.4M Corrections Center Contract

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A joint venture led by engineering firm AECOM said Wednesday it has been awarded a $107.4 million contract by the New York City Department of Design and Construction to build four correctional facilities. The joint venture, comprised of AECOM and construction consulting firm Hill International Inc., will be tasked with constructing facilities in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx that will allow for the closure of Rikers Island Correctional Facility. The venture, AECOM-Hill, will serve as program management consultants working with the department to develop and manage four separate design-build teams. "We're humbled to support DDC and the City of New...

