Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

SeaWorld Can't Get Covington Docs In False Ad Row

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 3:18 PM EDT) -- A California federal court has denied SeaWorld’s bid to unlock communications between Covington & Burling LLP and a client in a putative class action concerning allegations that the theme park lied about the conditions of its animals to induce ticket and merchandise sales, finding the documents are covered by attorney-client privilege.

While the Earth Island Institute is not a party in the putative class action, the animal rights advocacy group has consulted with the named plaintiffs in the case and has retained Covington to determine whether a separate lawsuit should be filed against SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment Inc. over its marketing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Fraud

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

May 14, 2015

Law Firms

Companies

Most Popular