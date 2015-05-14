SeaWorld Can't Get Covington Docs In False Ad Row

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 3:18 PM EDT) -- A California federal court has denied SeaWorld’s bid to unlock communications between Covington & Burling LLP and a client in a putative class action concerning allegations that the theme park lied about the conditions of its animals to induce ticket and merchandise sales, finding the documents are covered by attorney-client privilege. While the Earth Island Institute is not a party in the putative class action, the animal rights advocacy group has consulted with the named plaintiffs in the case and has retained Covington to determine whether a separate lawsuit should be filed against SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment Inc. over its marketing...

