Ford Seeks To Sanction Knight Law $19K For Coaching Client

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Ford Motor Co. has called for a sanction of nearly $19,000 for Knight Law Group after a California magistrate judge held that one of the firm's attorneys improperly coached a client during a deposition in the suit over allegedly defective Ford transmission systems. Ford on Tuesday laid out the $18,913 in costs it incurred for its own attorneys to attend the deposition and to subsequently seek that the Central District of California impose the sanctions on opposing counsel, leading to a finding earlier this month that attorney Diane Hernandez made numerous objections that were "verbose" and "argumentative" and tried to improperly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS