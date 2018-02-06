Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ford Seeks To Sanction Knight Law $19K For Coaching Client

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Ford Motor Co. has called for a sanction of nearly $19,000 for Knight Law Group after a California magistrate judge held that one of the firm's attorneys improperly coached a client during a deposition in the suit over allegedly defective Ford transmission systems.

Ford on Tuesday laid out the $18,913 in costs it incurred for its own attorneys to attend the deposition and to subsequently seek that the Central District of California impose the sanctions on opposing counsel, leading to a finding earlier this month that attorney Diane Hernandez made numerous objections that were "verbose" and "argumentative" and tried to improperly...

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

February 6, 2018

Nature of Suit

Contract Product Liability

Date Filed

March 7, 2018

