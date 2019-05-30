Tech Risks Rival 'Planes And Tanks,' Huawei Prosecutor Says

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT) -- U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue, whose office is prosecuting Huawei for alleged sanctions violations, said Thursday that the Trump administration has a high awareness of the long-term national security risks posed by business transactions, and that in the technology sector the threat can rival "planes and tanks." Donoghue, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said the issue of potential foreign access to wireless infrastructure is a major national security concern. While the U.S. Department of Justice has always been focused on national security, the Trump administration has homed in on infrastructure vulnerabilities and "moved those concerns to the...

