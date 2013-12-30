Tribe Argues Town Has No Say On Martha's Vineyard Casino

Law360, Boston (May 31, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A Native American tribe seeking to build a controversial casino on Martha's Vineyard told a federal judge Friday it does not need building permits from the town, saying a First Circuit decision in the case paves the way for the facility. During a hearing in Boston, the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head pled its case that a favorable ruling by the appellate panel in 2017 says neither state gambling laws nor local building permits can stand in the way of a long-planned casino on the ritzy resort island off Cape Cod. The First Circuit found the tribe could exercise governmental control...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS