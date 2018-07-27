Pharma Co. Gets Suit Over $61M Offering Sent To Mass.

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday granted a pharmaceutical company's request to move to Massachusetts federal court an investor's proposed class action accusing it of withholding key information ahead of a $61 million secondary public offering, saying a plaintiff's choice of forum matters little in securities class actions. The plaintiff's preferred venue holds particularly limited weight, said U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr., when the plaintiff "purports to represent a geographically dispersed class." The named plaintiff, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shareholder Edward Garity, did not even mention his own place of residence in the complaint, Judge Carter noted in a...

