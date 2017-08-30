Hotel Not Liable For Slipping-And-Sliding Guests: 1st Circ.

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A Puerto Rico hotel where a dance party at a wedding reception escalated into an impromptu slip-and-slide session and resulted in an attendee falling and fracturing her wrist has escaped a premises liability suit after the First Circuit ruled that “unchecked joviality,” rather than any inaction on the hotel’s part, caused the injury. In a published opinion, a three-judge First Circuit panel on Friday unanimously affirmed a defense verdict in a suit accusing The Horned Dorset Primavera Inc. of failing to prevent Kristin Blomquist from fracturing her wrist and suffering a back injury after slipping and falling on a temporary dance...

