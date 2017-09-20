BREAKING: Jury Clears Starbucks In Back Injury Discrimination Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (May 31, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury on Friday cleared Starbucks of allegations that it failed to accommodate a district manager's disability after her emergency back surgery, then illegally discriminated by firing her when her performance faltered. After deliberating for more than three hours, an eight-member jury rejected Erica Hernandez's claim that Starbucks Coffee Co. failed to reasonably accommodate her request for help managing the licensed stores for which she was responsible while she dealt with a back injury. The jury also rejected Hernandez's claim that Starbucks then wrongly fired her because of her disability. The verdict closed out a trial that began May 28...

