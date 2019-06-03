REIT’s $2.4B Portfolio Buy Led By Hunton, Fried Frank

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Hospitality Properties inked a $2.4 billion deal on Monday for a net lease portfolio held by fellow real estate investment trust Spirit MTA, in a deal shaped by Hunton and Fried Frank. Massachusetts-based Hospitality Properties Trust, led by Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, said in a statement that the all-cash deal with Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP client Spirit MTA REIT will add 774 service-oriented properties that span 22 industries and 43 states to its suite of holdings. The portfolio acquisition is expected to diversify Hospitality Properties’ current holdings while providing the REIT with greater scale, Hospitality Properties President and...

