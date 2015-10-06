2nd Circ. Won’t Revive $655M Verdict For Terror Attack Victims

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit declined Monday to recall its decision overturning a more than $655 million Anti-Terrorism Act judgment against the Palestinian Authority and Palestinian Liberation Organization over claims they encouraged violence against Americans. A panel of the appeals court in August 2016 had vacated a 2015 jury verdict awarding $218.5 million to the families of victims of six attacks in Israel between 2002 and 2004 that killed 33 people, including some Americans. The sum was automatically tripled under the Anti-Terrorism Act. The suit alleged the organizations rewarded and promoted workers who engaged in violence against Americans. However, the Second Circuit said...

