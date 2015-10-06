Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

2nd Circ. Won’t Revive $655M Verdict For Terror Attack Victims

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit declined Monday to recall its decision overturning a more than $655 million Anti-Terrorism Act judgment against the Palestinian Authority and Palestinian Liberation Organization over claims they encouraged violence against Americans.

A panel of the appeals court in August 2016 had vacated a 2015 jury verdict awarding $218.5 million to the families of victims of six attacks in Israel between 2002 and 2004 that killed 33 people, including some Americans. The sum was automatically tripled under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The suit alleged the organizations rewarded and promoted workers who engaged in violence against Americans. However, the Second Circuit said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 2nd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3890 STATUTES-Other

Date Filed

October 6, 2015

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular