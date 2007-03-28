Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sherwin-Williams, DuPont To Pay Millions In Lead Paint Cases

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal jury awarded $6 million on Friday to three men after agreeing that paint industry companies DuPont, Sherwin-Williams and Armstrong Containers shared responsibility for the lead poisoning they suffered as children.

The jury in Milwaukee awarded $2 million each to plaintiffs Cesar Sifuentes, Glenn Burton Jr. and Ravon Owens in a long-running case that was removed to federal court from Wisconsin state court in 2007. Each of the men was diagnosed with lead poisoning as a young child.

The verdict came after the first phase of a trial that started May 6 and had been set to proceed to a second phase...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Wisconsin Eastern

Nature of Suit

P.I.: Other

Judge

Date Filed

March 28, 2007

