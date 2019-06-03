Baseball's Liability Rule Hinders Protective Nets, Injury Suits

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 11:31 PM EDT) -- An injury to a young girl at a Major League Baseball game last week has many calling for the league to do more to protect fans from bats or balls that fly into the stands, but it may take overturning a century-old legal doctrine that has traditionally shielded baseball teams from liability to spur action. A 4-year-old girl was struck by a line-drive foul ball off the bat of Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. during a game against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston, leaving Almora and the girl in tears. The girl's injury, and several incidents before...

