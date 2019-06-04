King & Spalding Atty Faces Sanctions Bid As Talc Trial Wraps

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (June 4, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing a woman who claims Johnson & Johnson and Colgate-Palmolive's talcum products caused her mesothelioma urged a California judge Tuesday to personally sanction a King & Spalding partner representing J&J on Tuesday, calling his closing arguments "an affront to the bar and an affront to this courtroom." During a break in the trial, Patricia Schmitz's attorney, Denyse Clancy of Kazan McClain Satterley & Greenwood, argued that J&J's counsel Alexander Calfo of King & Spalding LLP repeatedly violated pretrial rulings by bringing up topics that were off-limits. For example, she said, Calfo mentioned twice that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS