Reports On USMCA Offer Industry-Specific Guidance For Cos.

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 4:08 PM EDT) -- On May 17, 2019, the U.S. Trade Representative announced that it would remove tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Mexico and Canada.[1] These tariffs were imposed under a Section 232 investigation, and they created a major diplomatic hurdle to passing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement. Now that the tariffs are removed, the USMCA may pass more easily through Congress. If ratified by Congress, it would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement that has been in force since 1994. On April 18, 2019, the International Trade Commission released a report assessing the likely economic impact of the USMCA.[2] As required by Congress,...

