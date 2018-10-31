FTC Fights Bid For Jury Trial In Belize Property 'Scam' Suit

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has urged a Maryland federal court to deny a sales and marketing employee's request for a jury trial in a case the agency calls the largest overseas real estate investment "scam" it's targeted, saying defendants under the Federal Trade Commission Act don't have the right to a jury trial. Defendant Michael Santos can't get a jury trial, because the FTC Act lets the agency seek "equitable" relief in a nonmonetary judgment, as opposed to legal relief awarded as damages, the FTC said on Tuesday in its motion to strike Santos' jury demand. "No court has held that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS