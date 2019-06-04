Judge Dismisses Class Action Over Ticketfly Data Breach

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A Cook County Circuit Court judge on Tuesday tossed a proposed class action accusing Eventbrite Inc. and Ticketfly LLC of shoddy cybersecurity and failing to inform users they had been hacked after a data breach, saying the complaint needed further fine-tuning. Dismissing the lawsuit without prejudice, Judge Michael T. Mullen said that if named plaintiffs Shanice Kloss, James McPeek and Rafael Cerna want to assert that the concert ticketing service breached a contract, they must more specifically set forth the material terms of that contract, or attach the contract itself to the complaint. He also said the complaint failed to allege...

