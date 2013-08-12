Insys To Pay $225M To End DOJ's Opioid Scheme Probe

Law360, Boston (June 5, 2019, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Insys Therapeutics has agreed to a $225 million global settlement to end criminal and civil investigations by the federal government tied to allegations the pharmaceutical company bribed doctors to prescribe a powerful and addictive opioid spray, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday. Insys Therapeutics will pay $225 million to end criminal and civil investigations into allegations the company bribed doctors to prescribe its Subsys opioid. The deal echoes what Insys announced in August, when the company said it would pay at least $150 million and possibly another $75 million. As part of the criminal resolution, Insys will enter into a deferred prosecution agreement and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS