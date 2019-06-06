Why Association Health Plans Are Still A Great Idea

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 2:33 PM EDT) -- Association health plans are still a great idea, current controversies notwithstanding. A recent federal court judge’s decision has undercut the U.S. Department of Labor's so-called “final rule”[1] as to the status of AHPs and their relationship to the Affordable Care Act. But AHPs are absolutely still a viable means of providing affordable group health coverage to employees of smaller companies who might not otherwise have access. Given U.S. District Court Judge John Bates’ March 2019 decision[2] in New York v. United States Department of Labor,[3] this position begs clarification, especially as the DOL filed a notice of appeal on April 26, 2019. Curing What Ails Us:...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS