TV Giants Bash Ad Buyers' Price-Fix Case As Just A 'Theory'

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Sinclair, Tribune and five other broadcast giants are gunning to shut down ad purchasers' claims that the media companies conspired to hike the prices of TV ads, telling a Chicago federal judge the buyers' allegations are based on nothing but speculation. "Plaintiffs' lawsuit is a theory in search of facts," the media industry players insisted in their combined bid to dismiss the case Wednesday. The ad buyers contend that seven of the biggest media companies — including Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tribune Media Co., Nexstar Media Group Inc. and Gray Television Inc. — swapped sales data for years to keep the cost...

