TV Giants Bash Ad Buyers' Price-Fix Case As Just A 'Theory'

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Sinclair, Tribune and five other broadcast giants are gunning to shut down ad purchasers' claims that the media companies conspired to hike the prices of TV ads, telling a Chicago federal judge the buyers' allegations are based on nothing but speculation.

"Plaintiffs' lawsuit is a theory in search of facts," the media industry players insisted in their combined bid to dismiss the case Wednesday.

The ad buyers contend that seven of the biggest media companies — including Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tribune Media Co., Nexstar Media Group Inc. and Gray Television Inc. — swapped sales data for years to keep the cost...

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

890(Other Statutory Actions)

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

October 9, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

