Kmart Cuts StarKist Loose From Tuna Price-Fix MDL

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Dozens of grocers, including Kmart Corp., have come to terms that will allow StarKist Co. to bow out of multidistrict litigation accusing it of conspiring with its rivals to hike up the price of canned tuna, according to a filing in California federal court. Kmart and Family Dollar Stores Inc. were among more than two dozen companies that asked the court Wednesday to approve their agreement to drop the claims, without mentioning what, if any, terms they reached with the tuna company. The grocers’ deal is the latest in a string of settlements in the sprawling multidistrict litigation targeting the “big...

