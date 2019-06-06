Tribe Seeks To Vacate New York's $255M Arbitration Win

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The Seneca Nation of Indians asked a New York federal court Thursday to vacate an arbitration panel decision awarding the state $255 million in unpaid casino revenue, arguing the panel failed to seek a review of the award by the secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior. The arbitration panel majority wrongly interpreted the terms of the tribal-state compact, according to the Seneca Nation, which said it never agreed to seven more years of revenue-sharing payments past a 14-year term. Further, the tribe said, the majority found in error that the compact’s text didn’t require secretarial approval under the Indian...

