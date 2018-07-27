Honda Drivers Tell 9th Circ. Soy-Coated Wires Lured Rodents

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Honda drivers whose vehicles sustained rodent damage allegedly due to soy-coated wires told a Ninth Circuit panel Thursday that a lower court wrongly dismissed their suit for failure to provide American Honda Motor Co. with proper notice of the purported defect. Saying they'd clearly described the issue, Illinois residents Michael Preston and Penelope Turgeon urged the Ninth Circuit panel to revive their putative class action alleging Honda deceived them by concealing rodent-luring soy-based wire insulation and misrepresenting the scope of their limited warranty in violation of the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act. Preston and Turgeon were driving their...

