2nd Circ. Won't Revive Ex-SunEdison Employees' ERISA Suit

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit refused on Friday to revive a suit claiming SunEdison Inc. executives unlawfully allowed workers to keep investing their retirement savings in company stock ahead of the company's 2016 bankruptcy, saying the SunEdison suit is different from another Employee Retirement Income Security Act case the U.S. Supreme Court recently agreed to review. In a summary order, a three-judge panel denied a bid from former SunEdison Inc. employees to reverse a lower court's decision dismissing their suit claiming members of SunEdison's board of directors and investment committee breached their fiduciary duties to participants of a company defined contribution retirement savings...

