Attys Awarded $30M Of Investor's $108M Deal With Orbital

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Counsel for investors in Orbital ATK Inc. will receive 28%, about $30.2 million, of a $108 million settlement that resolved allegations Orbital misled the public about substantial losses it took on an Army ammunition deal, a Virginia federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III also awarded about $1.1 million in expenses. And in a separate filing on Friday, he issued a final judgment certifying the class and approving the settlement between Orbital and the investors. "We're pleased that the court approved the settlement as fair and reasonable," Jim Barz of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, representing the investors, told...

