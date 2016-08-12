Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Attys Awarded $30M Of Investor's $108M Deal With Orbital

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Counsel for investors in Orbital ATK Inc. will receive 28%, about $30.2 million, of a $108 million settlement that resolved allegations Orbital misled the public about substantial losses it took on an Army ammunition deal, a Virginia federal judge ruled Friday.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III also awarded about $1.1 million in expenses. And in a separate filing on Friday, he issued a final judgment certifying the class and approving the settlement between Orbital and the investors.

"We're pleased that the court approved the settlement as fair and reasonable," Jim Barz of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, representing the investors, told...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Virginia Eastern

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

August 12, 2016

Law Firms

Companies