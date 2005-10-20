Swipe Fee Counsel Seek $604M In Fees, Final Settlement OK

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A class of merchants that sued Visa, Mastercard and a group of banks over card swipe fees has asked a Brooklyn federal judge to put her stamp of approval on a "historic" multibillion-dollar settlement and to approve a $604 million fee award. In a motion Friday seeking a final OK of a deal tentatively approved early this year, class counsel said the antitrust class action agreement in the swipe fee dispute is likely the largest in history. The $6.3 billion settlement was also reached despite intervening changes in the law and market that threatened to upend the case at various points...

