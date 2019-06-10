Anapol Weiss Pushes 3rd Circ. To Deny NFL Deal Fee Grab

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit should affirm the toss of an attorney's bid for a third of a $4.6 million fee awarded in NFL concussion litigation, as the lawyer hasn't established the existence of a deal that would net him the money in exchange for referring former players to the case, Anapol Weiss LLP has asserted. John Lorentz has submitted insufficient evidence to buttress his claim that a predecessor firm to Anapol Weiss agreed to compensate him for referring former players Jim McMahon, Joseph Thomas and Michael Flurry to the class action by granting him a third of its common benefit fees, which...

