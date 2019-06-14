UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (June 14, 2019, 7:12 PM BST) -- The last week has seen Citibank, ING and a number of other banks sue Sudan and the country's central bank, a London derivatives broker file an appeal against a rival that's accused it of poaching employees and foreign exchange specialists Monex sue its former workers. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Watersheds Capital Partners Ltd. and another v. Nosnehpetsj Ltd. (in liquidation) and another Corporate finance specialist Watersheds and one of its directors, Richard Buzzoni, filed a notice of appeal on June 13 in a case involving Nosnehpetsj, which is now in liquidation. Nosnehpetsj...

