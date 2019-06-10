Real Estate Rumors: Life Time, Knobbe Martens, Wells Fargo

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Life Time Fitness Inc. has reached a deal to lease a planned 100,000-square-foot space in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported Monday. The company will take space at a mall at 11702 Lake Victoria Gardens Ave., and ShopCore Properties is developing the space, the journal said. The fitness center could be completed as early as 2021, according to the report. Knobbe Martens has reached a deal to move across the street on Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported Monday. The law firm is taking 16,563 square feet on floor 24 at Durst Organization's 1155...

