Brit Guilty Of Concealing CEO's ID In $50M Bar Works Fraud

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A United Kingdom national already serving an 18-month prison sentence in Florida was convicted in Manhattan federal court of aiding a $50 million scheme by concealing the identity of the man controlling the shared workplace startup Bar Works Inc. A verdict sheet filed in New York federal court Monday shows a jury found British businessman James Moore, 58, guilty of wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy related to his involvement with Bar Works, which purported to turn unused bars and restaurants into office space and was secretly being run by Renwick Haddow, another Briton who'd been barred in the U.K. from...

