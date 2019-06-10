LA Developer Accuses Rival Of Using CEQA For Extortion

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles hotel developer filed a RICO suit in California federal court Monday alleging a rival property developer brought sham California Environmental Quality Act suits to extort multimillion-dollar ransoms, noting that the rival once said, "You know the drill. It's going to take a check to make this go away." Hotel developer Relevant Group LLC and their affiliates sued Saeed Nourmand, his son and their companies, Sunset Landmark Investment LLC and Nourmand & Associates, alleging they have been running a lucrative extortion scheme by bringing "frivolous" litigation under state environmental statutes, in violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act....

