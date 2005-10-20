Objectors Fighting Swipe Fee Counsel's $604M Payday

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Merchants who successfully challenged a $7.25 billion settlement with Visa, Mastercard and a group of banks over card swipe fees want a piece of the attorney fees generated by the newly minted $6.3 billion deal, telling a Brooklyn federal judge Monday the latest agreement was made possible by their objection. Counsel for the merchant objectors said in a letter that they'll be filing a formal objection to the bid for $604 million in attorney fees sought last week by the class counsel, who are vying for final approval of the $6 billion deal tentatively approved earlier this year. The objection, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS